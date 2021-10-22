Northumberland tax bills will soon be arriving, if they haven’t already. Inside, residents are likely to find that their personal property taxes are about 10 percent higher than last year and in some cases, such as with pickup trucks, the increase is likely more, said Commissioner of the Revenue Todd Thomas.
People generally connect bigger tax bills with a tax increase, but this year, in the case of personal property tax, the increase is due to rise in vehicle values, which were driven up over the course of the pandemic by numerous events.
The issue isn’t limited to Northumberland County. It’s one commissioners of the revenue statewide are preparing to explain to taxpayers.
Pandemic-era vehicle market
In March 2020, the Federal Reserve cut interest rates to almost 0 percent allowing a lot of consumers to purchase cars that they otherwise wouldn’t have. While demand was rising, the supply of vehicles was shrinking.
Some vehicle manufacturers scaled back or shut down facilities during the pandemic due to challenges, such as staff illnesses and social distancing requirements. Some companies were using facilities to produce ventilators and personal protective equipment for COVID-19. Production was further hit by a shortage of components to build new vehicles, especially semiconductor chips, which are still in short supply.
At the same time, as less new cars were hitting dealers, the pipeline of used vehicles from fleets, such as those owned by rental car companies has also dwindled. Rental car companies sold off large portions of their vehicles in the pandemic and didn’t replace them, which leaves fewer pre-owned cars coming to market now.
Meanwhile, consumers’ appetite for vehicles is so strong that people are commonly reaching across state lines to buy cars. Given the demand and supply imbalance, car dealers are now selling cars on their lots that previously would have been sent to auction, creating another change in the supply chain and driving up used car values, explained industry insiders at the analytics firm J.D. Powers during a podcast.
The firm said both the wholesale and retail market for used cars have hit historical levels during the pandemic. They project that car values will remain elevated throughout the rest of this year, and will likely start to cool in 2022 but will still remain strong.
With vehicles a hot commodity, people will see something this year many aren’t accustomed to—used cars and trucks going up in value and costing more to own. “A similar trend can be seen with boats, RVs, and campers,” said Thomas.
At $4.98 million for 2021, Northumberland’s property taxes, which includes categories, such as machinery and tools tax and merchant’s capital tax, is up $381,093 over 2020.
Real estate taxes
Northumberland’s land value dropped over $3.4 million in 2021. Declines like this are usually due to people merging parcels, placing property into a land use program, and conservation easements, which reduce land’s value quite a bit, said Thomas.
But with building and adding to their property, improvement value rose, topping $1.7 billion, and the county raised the real estate tax rate by two cents to $.61. For 2021, Northumberland’s $17 million in real estate taxes is a $614,524 increase over 2020.
Real estate and personal property tax bills were mailed on October 11.
