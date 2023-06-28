The Northumberland Board of Supervisors has approved a $48.6 million county budget for the 2024 fiscal year. The real estate tax rate will remain at 61 cents per $100 of assessed property value, the same as it was for the 2023 fiscal year.

The supervisors’ decision comes less than one month after a public hearing in which roughly 30 citizens voiced their opposition to the proposal to raise the real estate tax by 23% for the 2024 fiscal year.

Northumberland passes budget without tax increase