Northumberland passes budget without tax increase

The Northumberland Board of Supervisors has approved a $48.6 million county budget for the 2024 fiscal year. The real estate tax rate will remain at 61 cents per $100 of assessed property value, the same as it was for the 2023 fiscal year.
The supervisors’ decision comes less than one month after a public hearing in which roughly 30 citizens voiced their opposition to the proposal to raise the real estate tax by 23% for the 2024 fiscal year.
“I commend them for not increasing the taxes, and I hope they continue to find ways to make the county government smaller,” said Glenn Haynie, a Reedville resident who spoke up at the public hearing earlier this month.
The county’s budget for the coming fiscal year will be $2.8 million dollars higher than the 2023 budget.
“The county would be utilizing a portion of its unassigned general fund balance to offset the additional cost,” according to county administrator Luttrell Tadlock.
County makes cuts
The supervisors cut $4.7 million from the proposed budget to create the final budget.
The largest cuts to the school board’s requested budget included the following:
$1.6 million in cuts to education
$1.3 million in cuts to non-departmental expenses
$359,000 in cuts to general government administration
$73,000 in cuts to health and welfare
The education budget for the 2024 fiscal year will be $752,000 higher than the previous year’s budget. The supervisors cut $623,000 from the requested instruction budget, $318,000 from the requested administration and health budget, $484,000 from the requested transportation budget, $182,000 from the requested operation and maintenance budget, and $69,000 from the requested technology budget.
Shelby Brooks, a Northumberland High School teacher, discouraged the supervisors from cutting the requested education budget at the contentious public hearing earlier this month.
Brooks told the supervisors and fellow citizens that Northumberland teachers are underpaid and that classrooms are beyond capacity. She added that the school system is having trouble keeping bus drivers on the payroll.
“We are the only county in the area that doesn’t have them as full-time employees and give them benefits,” Brooks said. “If you are paying 15 or 16 dollars an hour at McDonald’s, you have got to pay our support staff a decent, livable wage.”
Kim Reid, a bus driver for Northumberland Public Schools, voiced her disappointment with the cuts to the requested education budget in the comment section of a recent Northumberland Echo Facebook post.
“We are disappointed in this decision. Sad news for current drivers and nothing to offer younger applicants. Here it is the end of June and still no contracts. Our teachers are headed to neighboring counties. What a shame, this budget needed to pass!”
Fellow bus driver Amy Fetter expressed similar objections to the supervisors’ decision in the same comment section.
“To all who called for ‘fiscal responsibility’ congratulations, your bus drivers have no health benefits. Enjoy the Northern Neck lifestyle while our drivers can’t afford medical care.”
The school board’s funding includes $76,000 in federal and state reimbursements, Supervisor Thomas Tomlin said. Tomlin added that he expects the school board to receive a “windfall” of between $4 million and $4.7 million in federal reimbursements in either the current fiscal year or the next.
The Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to raise their board salary from $6,000 to $10,000. Supervisors Tomlin and James Long voted against the decision.
“We limited the school system to 5% and now this is a 60% increase in salary,” Tomlin said. “I just don’t like how it looks.”
Long views the salary increase as an abuse of power. Other supervisors disagreed.
“This board hasn’t had a raise since 2007. Everyone else gets a raise every year except this board, and that’s the only reason I think this board should get a raise,” Supervisor Richard Haynie said.
Cuts to the proposed health and welfare budget included a $46,000 reduction to the Northern Neck Free Health Clinic’s requested appropriation. The clinic will receive level funding of $71,000 from the county for the coming fiscal year.
The supervisors also voted to cut $9,000 from the requested food pantry funding. Northumberland food pantries will receive level funding of $1,000 from the county for the 2024 fiscal year.
Long was the sole supervisor to vote against the cuts to the requested health and welfare budget. He said the free health clinic and food banks are vital to many county residents who sustain themselves on social security.
“Most of these people, all the service they can get is from the free health clinic. They don’t have health insurance,” Long said. “Grandparents are raising kids, and a lot of the grandparents are getting food for the kids from those food banks.”
Tomlin and Brann commended the local food pantries for providing a valuable service to the community but also expressed fears that some residents are taking advantage of their services.
“There are those who are going from food bank to food bank to food bank,” Tomlin said.
Donna Blythe, a pastor at the Wicomico Methodist Church in Heathsville, said that her church’s food pantry serves 100 families a year. She told the Echo that Tomlin’s comment was inaccurate.
“It is vital to many elderly who struggle greatly and to these grandparents who are raising their grandchildren,” Blythe said. “They can only come to one pantry a month. We have a system to know that they are not abusing the system.”
The Chicago-based nonprofit Feeding America reports that, as of 2021, 1,090 food insecure people lived in Northumberland County.
