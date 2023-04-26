hunting
Scott Hansen

The Northumberland County Board of Supervisors voted this month to repeal a county code section that prohibited citizens from carrying loaded shotguns or rifles in vehicles while driving on public roadways. The board voted 4-1 to repeal §72-4, which can be found in Chapter 72 of the County Code.

The vote also repealed §72-5 and §72-6 to eliminate any exceptions and violations associated with §72-4.