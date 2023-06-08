Last week, the Northumberland County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing in which roughly 30 citizens spoke against the Board’s proposal to increase the real estate tax rate by 23% for the 2024 fiscal year. Concerned citizens, who filled every available seat in the meeting room, cheered for their neighbors who called for the County to exercise greater fiscal responsibility and transparency.

“We repeatedly look for clarity and there isn’t any, and it’s long past due for the schools and the county to seek cost-saving efforts,” said Maurice Johnson of Reedville. “Freeze the education budget at FY22 numbers, perform and publicize a forensic examination of the school board’s books, establish a task force to look at policies that can make things better.”