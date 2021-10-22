The USDA is investing $272 million to modernize rural drinking water and wastewater infrastructure in rural communities across 37 states and Puerto Rico. Virginia will get $8.1 million of that money, and $812,000 of that will go to Northumberland.
The funding is being awarded through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program, which focuses on clean and reliable drinking water systems, sanitary sewage disposal, sanitary solid waste disposal and storm water drainage. The program serves rural areas with populations of 10,000 or less.
Northumberland County is receiving an $812,000 grant that will be used to make improvements at the Reedville and Callao wastewater treatment plants. Both plants experience operational issues and are in non-compliance with Total Kjeldahl Nitrogen, ammonia and zinc limits, according to the USDA.
The Department of Environmental Quality has issued consent orders for the Reedville and Callao wastewater treatment plants, and a health hazard currently exists.
Plans for Reedville
Improvements at the Reedville plant include an influent mechanical screen with washer and compactor, an in-line equalization basin with mixing and aeration, an activated sludge enhanced nutrient removal treatment system and filter-feed pump station.
Other additions include a tertiary cloth media filtration and building, an ultraviolet disinfection system, an aerobic digestion system, an electrical motor control system and an emergency generator.
Plans for Callao
Improvements at the Callao wastewater treatment plant include an influent mechanical screen with washer and compactor, an in-line equalization basin with mixing and pump station and improvements to the membrane bioreactor system and the sludge thickening system.
“As people in many parts of the nation battle drought and fires brought on by climate change, there has never been a more urgent need for this assistance,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said. “When we invest in rural infrastructure, we build opportunity and prosperity for people in rural communities. These investments support the local economy by making rural communities attractive, economically viable and safe places to live and work, therefore helping to create and save jobs by attracting and retaining employers and workers. Investing in rural water infrastructure is one of the many things the Biden-Harris Administration is doing to help the nation build back better during the ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
