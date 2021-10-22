“In defense of the God-given rights of all citizens of Northumberland County” resident Jason Smart said he was proud to read the resolution deeming Northumberland a First Amendment Sanctuary County.
Supervisors’ concerns
According to the document, the Northumberland Board of Supervisors is concerned about the passage of any bill, executive order or mandate with provisions that would infringe the rights of the people or unconstitutionally mandate medical treatments or procedures through force or coercion in violation of a person’s religious beliefs.
The board has also declared concern about measures that lead to reprisals that negatively affect civil capacities if a person refuses medical treatments or procedures.
Constitutional guarantees
The resolution points to the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which says, Congress shall make no law:
• Respecting an establishment of religion and prohibiting the free exercise thereof.
• Abridging the freedom of speech or the press.
• Abridging the right of the people to peaceably assemble.
• Abridging the right to petition the government for a redress of grievances.
Northumberland’s document also points to Article 1, Section 12 of Virginia’s constitution saying:
• No man shall be enforced, restrained, molested or burdened in his body or goods.
• No man shall otherwise suffer on account of his religious opinions or belief.
• All men shall be free to profess and by argument to maintain their opinions in matters of religion, and the same shall in nowise diminish, enlarge, or affect their civil capacities.
County makes a vow
As a First Amendment Sanctuary County, Northumberland has declared that it will uphold “to the full extent” of its power the people’s right to freedom of religion, “including the right to gather for religious services or worship and the right of a person to decline medical treatments or procedures on religious grounds.”
The county will protect the freedoms of speech and the press, including the liberty to oppose measures that restrict the rights of the people in an unconstitutional way.
And the county will use its power to protect the freedoms of peaceable assembly and petitioning the government for grievances.
Immediate action and opposition
Initially, the matter was presented for a motion to present the resolution at a public hearing, but upon learning from the county attorney that that wasn’t necessary, Supervisor Ronald Jett made a motion to adopt immediately.
Shouldn’t we hear from the public? Supervisor James Long asked of his fellow board members. “What did we take when we decided to take this office,” he asked. “Didn’t we take an oath to uphold the Virginia constitution?”
Yes sir, I believe you did, the county attorney confirmed.
So I see this resolution as unnecessary, and I’m against it, said Long.
Supervisor Richard Haynie said although they took the oath, this measure tells people that the board actually is supporting the First Amendment.
“I don’t think we need anything extra,” Long shot back.
With the way things have changed, I just want to make sure we do the best we can to make sure we can to maintain the freedoms outlined in the resolution, said Supervisor James Brann. “More and more we hear God is not into everything that it needs to be into, and I’m going to tell you what, God needs to be a big part.
That statement drew applause from the audience.
The supervisors proceeded to vote with only Long opposed. When the motion passed, the audience clapped again.
The board plans to send a copy of its resolution to the Virginia General Assembly, Governor Northam, and the U.S. Congress.
Commented
