Northumberland Supervisors approved a $45,850,798 county budget for FY 22-23, which includes level funding of $20,911,890 for Northumberland County Public Schools (NCPS).
County budget
Before Northumberland Supervisors approved the budget, they shaved $162,518,092 from the bottom line. Those reductions are like paper cuts considering that the county estimated its spending in FY 22-23 would be $39.4 million but its revenue would only be slightly over $37.3 million.
Some of supervisors’ budget cuts include over $42,000 for professional services, such as engineering and CAD system maintenance. The latter was an easy chop because the expense was a duplicate that’s already covered in the sheriff’s budget.
Northumberland Supervisors axed funding requests from numerous community organizations. The food bank wanted a $4,000 increase but will get the same $1000 it has been receiving. Likewise, the county will give the little league its annual $2,000 but is not putting up the extra $10,000 requested for a lawnmower.
The free health clinic wanted an additional $52,280, and that was fully denied. The county will keep its contribution to the clinic at the same level as last year. When they made their budget presentation, they asked for level funding and did not include the increase, Supervisor Thomas Tomlin noted.
But those organizations fared better than the Boys & Girls Club, which asked for $15,000 but got nothing. Northumberland County hasn’t been contributing anything to the club and won’t start with its FY 22-23 budget.
School board budget
The delay in approving the school board budget has been a contentious issue as the strained relations between the schools’ leadership and county leadership have been drug out publicly.
At the June 16 special called meeting where the budget was approved, Supervisor James Long started the conversation about the schools’ funding noting that “80% of the money in there is dealing with salaries.” To his knowledge, the school system already lost five employees to other counties due to lack of contracts, and the school didn’t offer those contracts “because we haven’t passed a budget,” he told his fellow supervisors.
“I’m not in favor of cutting anything that’s going to hurt people as high as gas, food and other necessities [are].” He said he did not want to see a situation where anyone lost their job because the supervisors cut the budget so the school board had to get rid of employees.
None of the supervisors suggested that any cuts be made, and they approved the same level of funding as the schools received last year—nearly $21 million. But they were unanimous in deciding that the rules around that money need to change.
Instead of getting its money in a lump sum, NCPS will get quarterly appropriations of $5,227,972—if they meet the conditions.
Supervisor James Brann said the board of supervisors and school board are struggling with balance and proposed quarterly appropriations based on a quarterly meeting with the school board members, superintendent, and finance director.
Brann said they need to have the supporting documents from the previous quarter. “The two boards need to come together. We’ve got to communicate, and the one way of doing it is to have these meetings and have a purpose for the meetings,” he said.
“We need those meetings,” Chairman Richard Haynie agreed. With the documents and the two boards there, we can comment, talk, and get answers back and forth. “That’s the only way we’re going to get it worked out. Emailing back and forth does not work very well.”
The vote for the county’s FY 22-23 budget was unanimous.
