Localities are supposed to have the map of their new voting districts drawn up and approved by the end of this year. In Northumberland, it’s not going to happen.
Ahead of the long Thanksgiving weekend, Northumberland supervisors held a special meeting to determine how redistricting would be handled, and they decided on a joint effort between county staff and a citizen committee. That committee has been chosen with representation from each current district, and they have met twice but determined that they’ll need more time.
Supervisor James Brann said since the board decided that having a citizen committee was the best way to go, that committee needs to have the amount of time they need to make good decisions and the board needs to support that.
I talked to Don Gill, the county administrator of Lancaster, and he said they’re not going to complete theirs this year either. They’re running into issues with Kilmarnock and not wanting to split Kilmarnock so they need more time, Supervisor Thomas Thomlin said. “They’re trying to have it one single district, and that’s a challenge for them. Northumberland also has portion a of Kilmarnock under its jurisdiction.
According to Northumberland’s attorney, Eric Gregory, there aren’t likely to be any notable consequences for missing the deadline. At the special meeting, he told the board the only real consequence is the risk that someone could go to court to compel the county to get the redistricting done and they could respond by noting that the process is underway and is expected to be completed on a given date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.