The Northern Neck Regional Broadband Initiative is a highly anticipated project that’s slated to spread high-speed internet across all of the counties on the peninsula. Last Tuesday, the project’s stakeholders celebrated the first connection, which was in Richmond County.
Over the next few weeks, service will be made available at other select locations in central Richmond County so that All Points Broadband can test the network and service delivery before expanding farther.
Although the focus currently is on the initial beta connections, residents and businesses throughout the region can, and are encouraged, to sign up for project updates and register to be notified when service is available at their location. That is done by visiting apbfiber.com.
“Last year, we adopted a new mission statement, to improve the quality of life in our communities,” said Brad Hicks, president and CEO of Northern Neck Electric Cooperative. “Today, we make a great step towards achieving that mission and the first of thousands of members will be connected to high speed internet for the first time. This opportunity for broadband access will truly improve the quality of their lives, and will also then improve the quality of life for the entire Northern Neck.”
Richmond County Administrator Morgan Quicke, who performed the ceremonial first connection alongside members of the Richmond County Board of Supervisors, discussed the county’s long-term strategic objective of providing universal broadband access. “We cannot tell you how excited we are to see citizens being served and this project come to life in Richmond County after two years of work,” he said.
Quicke thanked the project stakeholders, including All Points Broadband, Dominion Energy Virginia, Northern Neck Electric Cooperative and the Northern Neck Planning District Commission for building this project for Richmond County and the Northern Neck.
“Today is another important step on our path to achieving universal broadband access through a unique regional partnership,” said Jimmy Carr, CEO of All Points Broadband. “All Points is fortunate to work with so many partners and stakeholders—and we are particularly thankful for the significant support we have received from Northern Neck Electric Cooperative to reach today’s milestone in this community.”
“We are thrilled to see this project on Virginia’s Northern Neck moving forward and excited to work with our partners to help bridge the digital divide in Richmond County and other communities we serve,” said David Walker, director of rural Broadband at Dominion Energy Virginia.
