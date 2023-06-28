Northampton residents to continue push against Ocean Harvesters

Assurances that Ocean Harvesters aims to be a “good citizen” are not enough to keep some Northampton residents from continuing to push to get large- scale menhaden fishing out of the Chesapeake Bay, according to Northampton Supervisor Betsy Mapp.

Ocean Harvesters is the company that catches menhaden for Omega Protein’s Reedville factory. In the summer of 2022, the company experienced two fish spills that resulted in thousands of dead fish washing ashore.