Virginia has an array of new laws that came from the General Assembly’s 2023 session and went into effect on July 1. Here are some of them:
Jury duty pay hike
Those serving on a jury will get a raise from an allowance of $30 to $50 per day.
Child support for pregnant women
Pregnant women can now go to court and get monthly child support and help with paying for pregnancy and delivery expenses.
Subscription renewals & service offers
When there is an automatic renewal or continuous service offer that has a free trial that lasts more than 30 days, within 30 days of the end of the free trial, the company must send a notice with the option to cancel.
It is also a violation of the Virginia Consumer Protection Act for a company to fail to disclose the total cost of the goods and services, including mandatory fees and charges before a customer enters into a sales agreement.
TikTok & WeChat
State employees, public officials, and contractors using state-owned devices are barred from downloading or using TikTok, WeChat, or any other software produced by ByteDance Ltd. or Tencent Holdings Ltd. on their state-issued devices.
This law will also prohibit users from accessing those applications while connected to state-owned Wi-Fi networks.
Swatting
Virginia has toughened the laws for swatting, which is when a person calls first responders to have them come out in heavy force for a false alarm. For example, someone may falsely report a bomb at his job.
It’s now a Class 1 misdemeanor to knowingly report or cause someone to report false emergency communication to any emergency personnel that results in an emergency response.
If a false emergency is reported and someone gets hurt, the offense becomes a Class 6 felony. And if someone gets killed, it is a Class 5 felony.
Suffocation
The Code of Virginia now specifically addresses suffocation. Impeding a person’s blood circulation or breathing by knowingly and intentionally blocking or obstructing the person’s airway without consent and causing bodily harm is a Class 6 felony.
Fentanyl is terrorism
In Virginia, knowingly making or distributing a mixture or substance with any detectable amount of fentanyl or related derivatives is making and distributing a weapon of terrorism and is guilty of a Class 4 felony.
Drones and inmates
Using unmanned aircraft to drop an item to an inmate or to get pictures or video of an inmate or resident of a correctional facility or juvenile correctional facility without consent or authorization is now a Class1 misdemeanor.
Liquor licenses & felons
Virginia relaxed the restrictions on VA ABC licensees hiring convicted felons. Now, a licensee can employ a convicted of a felon or a person convicted of a crime involving moral turpitude unless the person’s crime involved involving the adulterating food, drink, or other substances to hurt or kill someone. with the intent to kill or injure or the administering or attempting to administer poison in food, drink, or certain other substances with the intent to kill or injure, two years have elapsed following the conviction and the person has completed and been released from the term of any probation or parole, if applicable, or (ii) the licensee has obtained written approval for such employment from the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority and, in instances in which the person has not completed or been released from the term of any probation or parole, the Authority has consulted with the person’s probation and parole officer.
Unfit home rentals
Renters have additional rights, including an added ability to get out of a lease. If, at the beginning of the lease, the renter finds condition exists in a rental dwelling unit that constitutes a fire hazard or serious threat to the life, health, or safety, the person can terminate the rental agreement and receive a full refund of the rent and any deposits by providing the landlord written notice.
Conditions that could justify terminating a lease include an infestation of rodents, lack of heat or hot or cold running water, lack of electricity, or adequate sewage disposal facilities.
If a landlord wants to argue that the termination is unjustified, he must provide the tenant written notice refusing the termination and stating the reasons within 15 days of receiving the termination notice.
Catalytic converters
It’s now a Class 6 felony for a person to sell, offer for sale, or purchase a catalytic converter unless the transaction is made to or by a scrap metal purchaser that has adhered to the required compliance provisions.
And a court can now presume that a person caught with a catalytic converter has stolen it unless that individual can prove otherwise.
Blue headlights
Aftermarket blue headlights are no longer allowed in Virginia. That includes on a motor vehicle, motorcycle, scooter, moped, or bicycle.
Gun tax credit
Until the 2027 tax year, Virginians can receive a tax credit up to $300 when they buy firearm safety equipment, such as gun cabinet or lockbox.
Permits for nontidal waters
The State no longer requires duplicative permits from DEQ and VMRC for activities in non-tidal waters. The idea is to streamline the permitting process to reduce the number of permits and promote economic development.
As of late June, DEQ is the lead agency responsible for permitting impacts to nontidal waters and VMRC will retain responsibility for permitting activities, such as subaqueous land permits for projects that encroach under or over state-owned submerged lands in nontidal waters where DEQ does not have the statutory or regulatory authority.
