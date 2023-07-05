Taking out the trash
Photo: Techno FAQ

Colonial Beach is not the only place getting new trash cans these days. Over the past few days, businesses and residents in Montross have seen and made use of new 96-gallon trash toters that came courtesy of the Town’s new trash service, American Hauling Services.

At last week’s Town Council meeting, town manager Francine Taylor went into detail on what had been afoot, particularly everyone’s reaction when they saw the new cans. “The new company was very proactive in providing toters to every household at no cost,” Taylor explained. “We hadn’t had an opportunity to explain to people what was happening so the phone lines burned up yesterday.”