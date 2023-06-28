New state regulations are likely to impact consumers as well
Within days, selling edible hemp products in Virginia is going to change due to new state regulations that go into effect on July 1. And the new rules are likely to be felt by consumers as the selection of products they see in stores are likely to change.
Packaging
Starting in July, any edible hemp product that contains THC must be sold in child-resistant packaging.
Limits on THC concentration
Retailers won’t be able to sell a product that has over 0.3% THC or more than 2 milligrams of total THC per pack unless the CBD:THC ratio is 25:1.
THC concentration includes the amount of delta-8 and delta-9, which are popular ingredients in edibles.
Any products sold must have the quantities of CBD and THC printed on the label, and the new law requires retailers to have a Certificate of Analysis for each product. That certificate must be from an ISO accredited lab, and the documents must be handy for authorities to review.
Outlook for existing products
Because the CBD:THC ratio allows a product to exceed the 2-milligram cap on THC, that “will allow some non-intoxicating full-spectrum CBD products to continue to be sold in Virginia,” according to insight provided by VDACS.
And although there are some products on the market that currently meet the ratio, VDACS “anticipates retailers will have products that must be removed from the shelves because they exceed the new THC caps and do not meet the prescribed ratio or because they do not comply with the labeling, packaging, or testing requirements.”
No synthetic THC in Virginia
The Virginia Consumer Protection Act will bar selling any product meant for human consumption that contains a synthetic derivative of THC. This includes products consumed orally and inhaled.
Hemp businesses required to report
Any person who makes or sells a consumable hemp product will be required to submit an Edible Hemp Products Disclosure Form to VDACS.
The three-page form asks for information about the business, such as the address, federal EIN, and owners.
Most of the form consists of a list of regulations related to selling edible hemp products. The person completing the form must confirm reading each regulation. And by signing the form, a person not only agrees to “fully comply” but also to “take responsibility” for the actions of everyone involved in the business.
Furthermore, the form states “Business partners will be held equally responsible for business operations.”
Anyone selling edible hemp products in Virginia must submit this disclosure form, including festival vendors who are passing through, VDACS confirmed. And anyone who fails to do so can face penalties.
The form is not an application to be approved or denied. According to VDACS, the agency will reference the forms when conducting inspections.
Food permits
In some cases, a food permit may be required to sell edible hemp products. But Virginia law does allow some retailers to be exempted from the inspection and food permit process.
Exemptions are typically for retail establishments that sell relatively limited amounts of pre-packaged foods, such as candy containing ingredients from an approved source, said VDACS.
Registration program coming
The new law authorized a hemp product retail facility registration program. Like the other regulations, this registration program will be administered by VDACS, but it hasn’t been developed yet.
Civil and criminal penalties
Violations of regulations listed under Virginia’s Food and Drink Law can bring civil penalties of up to $10,000 per violation.
Also, the new legislation establishes a Class 1 misdemeanor for certain Food and Drink violations.
Additionally, a product that exceeds the new THC caps may meet the definition of “marijuana” as established in the Cannabis Control Act, Criminal Code, and Drug Control Act, said VDACS. “And the retail sale of such products may subject retailers to existing criminal penalties related to the distribution of marijuana.
“VDACS may refer such violations to law enforcement,” the agency added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.