Lancaster’s personal property tax will not increase 84 percent this year. The rate will remain $2.04.
Three supervisors reversed course on a proposal to hike the rate to $3.75 after it became clear that the increase couldn’t be justified for the previously stated purpose.
A few months ago when we were discussing the personal property tax and we looked at going to $3.75, all of our thoughts were to use the money to pay for broadband, but as we’ve found out things have changed, said Supervisor William Lee.
Since the tax discussions began, an advisor the county hired revealed that there is more funding available for broadband than ever before. Furthermore, Lancaster’s broadband authority has shifted in new directions that are slated to drastically lower how much Lancaster taxpayers have to contribute to broadband projects.
“So, the need has gone away. The main thing we were pushing is not there. The necessity to go to $3.75 or raise the personal property tax is not there like we were talking about three or four months ago,” Lee added.
Board chairman Ernest Palin, agreed that the rate shouldn’t be changed noting that the increase was advertised as a means to fund broadband.
Supervisors Robert Westbrook and Jack Larson still thought a large increase was in order to cover other things.
Westbrook suggested personal property taxes should be raised to $3.12. He said although broadband was the primary purpose for the hike initially, the board had also discussed using some of the money to cover future losses from changes in land use and to help pay for employee insurance. He also thought the board needed to consider the county’s debt service.
Larson told his fellow board members to think about the unfunded mandates that were coming down the pipeline. The board should choose a rate that helps the county better build its fund reserves and position for rising expenses and unbudgeted costs, he said.
Both Westbrook and Larson dismissed the idea that the tax increase would be burdensome on poor people as previously discussed.
However, with Lee and Palin opposed to change, that left Jason Bellows who was open to the possibility of a slight increase but staunchly against a steep hike.
Bellows pointed out the county has more than double the floor it set for its fund reserve. He pointed to the impact COVID has already had on working people and said everyone needs transportation to get to work. He made it clear that he was unwilling to vote for any rate above $2.25 “since we don’t really need the money.”
Ultimately, Palin proposed to keep the personal property tax rate at $2.04 for the upcoming fiscal year, which passed 3-2 with Larson and Westbrook voting nay.
