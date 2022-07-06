July 1 brought new laws into effect that were passed by the Virginia General Assembly. During this year’s session, lawmakers took action on topics ranging from dead voters to switch blades.
Crack down on catalytic converter theft
It’s a Class 6 felony to willfully break, injure, tamper with, or remove any part of a vehicle, aircraft, boat, or vessel when it’s being done to remove a catalytic converter without the owner’s consent. The law also puts requirements on scrap dealers accepting catalytic converters.
Alcohol control
You can now bring 3 gallons of alcoholic beverages across state lines into Virginia. Before, the limit was 1 gallon.
There’s now an alcohol delivery license that allows the license holder to deliver alcoholic beverages from retailers to consumers. This type of license is set to exist until July 2024, the sunset date for establishments to sell mixed beverages to go.
Marijuana & THC
Measures pushed through in the state budget, ban selling THC products in packaging that resembles protected trademarks or child-friendly products shaped like people, animals, vehicles, or fruit.
And the bar for a marijuana possession charge has been lowered. It’s a misdemeanor to have over 4 ounces but less than a pound. This law applies to possession in public. Previously, having over an ounce but less than a pound was punished with a $25 civil violation fine.
Animal breeders
If you breed cats or dogs for sale or animal testing facilities, you must keep records for each animal for 5 years and submit a quarterly summary of your record to the State Veterinarian. If you no longer need an animal, it must be offered for adoption before it can be euthanized.
Hunting
When hunting, dogs must have a “substantial collar” with a tag showing the owner’s name and phone number.
Sunday is open to hunters on both public and private land as long as it’s over 200 yards from a place of worship.
Outdoor sporting for vets
Virginia veterans with a service-connected disability of 30% or more can now get a free lifetime license to hunt and freshwater or have the cost reduced based on the disability rating.
Facial recognition
Virginia lawmakers gave law enforcement agencies the green light to use facial recognition technology for certain “authorized uses.” The technology that’s used must have an accuracy score of at least 98% true positives across all demographic groups.
Switchblade ban
Virginia overturned its switchblade ban. You can carry them, but you can’t conceal them.
Sexting
Any person aged 18 or older who sends an intimate image via computer or electronic device to the computer or electronic device of a recipient faces having to pay that recipient $500 or actual damages, whichever is greater, and pay attorney fees and cost. This behavior is now considered trespassing.
CDLs and licensing
Government entities certified to offer CDL tests will now be able to test people trained at a community college and those employed or trained by other government entities. Before, these third parties could only test their own trainees and employees.
The idea is to give people who are seeking a test more options, particularly for high-demand school bus driver positions, noted DMV.
Now, a road skills test will remain valid for 6 months instead of 60 days giving people more time between testing and getting the CDL.
If you’re 18 and over, you don’t have to wait 15 days to retake a failed test, and there’s no more $2 fee for each retake.
Loud exhaust
If you like loud exhaust systems, take note that it could get you a ticket. Under the new law, vehicles are to have exhausts that are in constant operation to prevent excessive or unusual levels of noise.
And loud exhaust noise is a primary offense meaning police can pull you over for that reason alone.
Police department quotas
Virginia lawmakers barred police from setting arrest and traffic ticket quotas.
School incidents
A new law requires principals to report certain acts that may constitute a misdemeanor to police and to the parents of minor students who those acts were committed against.
Government hacks
There are to be no more down-low hacks or slow-walked reporting. All state and local public bodies must report all incidents that:
• Threaten security of the state’s data or communications.
• Result in exposure of data protected by federal or state laws.
• Compromise the security of the public entity or agency’s IT systems with the potential to cause major disruption to normal activities.
Dead voters
Going forward, local officials must report absentee ballots by precinct instead of altogether.
In the past, the State Registrar of Vital Records sent a list of deceased individuals to the Department of Elections monthly. Now, that list must be sent weekly, and the Department of Elections is required to conduct list maintenance and promptly remove dead voters.
