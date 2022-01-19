In December, Kilmarnock police chief Cliff Dawson revealed that an anonymous donor pledged $10,000 toward the town’s bodycam purchase. Last week, it was revealed that the donor was making the contribution in honor of a local vinter.
An investment advisor contacted Dawson in December about the possibility of a donation to the Kilmarnock Police Department from one of their clients. The client wanted to honor the late Dr. Paul Krop, owner of Good Luck Cellars and to provide support to the local police department. Dr. Krop, along with his wife Katie, was the founder of Good Luck Cellars on Good Luck Rd. in Kilmarnock. The Krops were from Virginia Beach where Dr. Krop practiced orthopedic medicine for many years. Upon retirement, the Krops relocated to Kilmarnock to pursue their passion for wines and winemaking. Opening in 2011 with nearly 25 acres under vine with twelve varieties, the vineyard and winery is located on approximately 100 acres just outside Kilmarnock.
“My client was interested in honoring Dr. Krop’s work and life and wanted to express that through something tangible that would serve the local law enforcement and the community. Kilmarnock Police Department’s body camera initiative was a great way to accomplish that” said the Investment Advisor.
Kilmarnock Police Department has recently identified body cameras as an equipment priority and applied for a grant through the Department of Criminal Justice to get this started. But grant funds alone would not enable the project to be completed. This donation will enable the project to begin until those grant funds become available.
“We are grateful for this citizen’s generous contribution to our department and are honored for our cameras to be part of Dr. Krop’s legacy” stated chief Dawson.
