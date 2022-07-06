Last month, when the matter of the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office’s Neighborhood Watch came before the Montross Town Council, it unanimously approved taking part. The real work came afterwards.
Town manager Patricia Lewis and deputy Smith had to work out the rest of the details. At last week’s town council meeting, Lewis gave the details on what a recent meeting with deputy Smith resulted in, mere days before the conclusion of June.
The conundrum was how to get people not just aware of the program but also participating. A lightbulb lit up over Lewis and Deputy Smith in the form of the upcoming National Night Out, an event set to take place on the first Tuesday of August with an eye towards “enhancing the relationship between the neighborhood and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.”
“Deputy Smith and I thought it’d be good to have a table for it set up at the National Night Out in August,” Lewis explained. “The sheriff’s department puts it on every year at Stan’s Skateland.
There’s no cap on how many people can take part in the program either. Once the sign is up, a meeting will be held to elect a block captain. Deputy Smith, meanwhile, held a business watch meeting the following day at the sheriff’s office.
“I commend what they’re doing to protect our neighborhood,” Lewis chimed at the end of the presentation.
Montross is one of several neighborhoods in the county that have adopted or are adopting a watch program. Stratford Harbor is another such community.
