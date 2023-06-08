Port of Virginia - Bay Clean Up
Photo: April Strickland / CBF

A Virginia tradition, Clean the Bay Day is an annual 3-hour event that occurs on the 1st Saturday of June. It has been running for over 30 years and not only serves as a means to promote environmental stewardship but is also an effort to have an real impact on the natural resources that are so integral to our communities and those beyond state borders.

Thousands of people gather every year and target various rivers, streams, and beaches of the Chesapeake Bay watershed removing litter and debris. This year tradition held, and as it currently stands, the tally is that nearly 100,000 pounds of litter was collected by over 3,000 volunteers across about 200 sites, according to figures from the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. And those are preliminary totals that are likely to increase, the Foundation added.