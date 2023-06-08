Locally, across the Northern Neck, and beyond, there is an outpouring of shock, prayers, and grief over the death of two Northumberland Sheriff’s Office employees within the span of just over a week.

NCSO announced its first loss on May 22. “It is with a sad and heavy heart that we announce the unexpected passing of Deputy Keith Lewis,” the Sheriff’s Facebook page stated.

A set-up at a tribute arranged by Fairfields Volunteer Fire Department, which collected donations for Taylor Hayden’s family

A set-up at a tribute arranged by Fairfields Volunteer Fire Department, which collected donations for Taylor Hayden’s family.
Northumberland County Sheriff’s vehicle shrouded in honor of Deputy Keith Lewis

A Northumberland County Sheriff’s vehicle shrouded in honor of Deputy Keith Lewis.