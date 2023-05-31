It’s not your imagination. Yes, the number of rumble strips are increasing, VDOT resident engineer David Beale confirmed at the Lancaster County Board of Supervisors meeting last Thursday.
Vice-Chaiman Jason Bellows raised the issue “about rumble strips that are appearing everywhere and the noise concerns that they pose.”
Bellows said it seems the installation of the rumble strips just started happening, and as far as he’s aware, it’s a project that was never brought to the Board as something that was going to be occurring.
“Do you know where this project stands in Lancaster County and where it’s being driven by and who’s making the decisions of where these items go…” Bellows asked.
And some of the rumble strips extend into the road beyond the white line, Bellows pointed out. “If you’re driving past somebody’s house constantly and those are going off it would be a huge detriment to those property owners.”
The increase in rumble strips is a statewide initiative to try to reduce the number of fatalities on the road, Beale explained. The most severe crashes occur when people run off the road, and rumble strips are highly effective in keeping people on the road. But they do come at a cost of noise, he added.
This statewide initiative targets primary routes, meaning roadways numbered 599 and below. That means roadways like routes 3 and 200, said Beale. This effort is not set to bring rumble strips to local streets or into neighborhoods. But if you live on Rt. 3 or 200, it would be in front of your house, Beale said. And they also will not be placed in curb and gutter sections.
Bellows asked for a list to be created to make the public aware. “Because this has just fallen out of the blue. The public has had no input, and all of a sudden something is being created in a neighborhood that’s a detriment to their living there.”
Bellows also questioned the standard for how rumble strips are installed.
Beale said these features can be installed on the edge or off the edge line. There are about 10 different standards. For example, whether bike traffic is expected is one variable. And it depends on how much pavement is available. If there’s only two inches, the roadway will deteriorate if you mill it, so the rumble strips are pushed out, Beale added.
Also, there’s the purpose of rumble strips, which is to alert drivers and prevent them from leaving the road.
“The further you put the rumble strip away from the edge line, the less effective it is because by the time somebody hits it, they have less room to recover on the pavement. So, the preference is to put it close to the edge line or on the edge line,” said Beale.
