Montross’ water system upgrade is not merely on time. If town Manager Fran Taylor’s report at last week’s Town Council meeting was any indicator, the project is ahead of schedule.

“That’s what they’d say if you were to ask the people working on it,” Taylor stated during the meeting. “The well has started and is under way, and the water line guys are now at the boring portion of what they needed to do. There is no more ditch digging.”