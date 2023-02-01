The unveiling of the plans for a park in Montross was one of the pleasant surprises to be found in 2021. The project has steadily made its way along, hitting milestone after milestone with each month. A bit more information came to light at the Montross Town Council’s monthly meeting, both from Mayor Terry Cosgrove and town manager Francine Taylor.

“It’s rather low-hanging fruit to talk about at this point,” Cosgrove stated. “If you haven’t been over there, it’s pretty exciting.”