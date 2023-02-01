The unveiling of the plans for a park in Montross was one of the pleasant surprises to be found in 2021. The project has steadily made its way along, hitting milestone after milestone with each month. A bit more information came to light at the Montross Town Council’s monthly meeting, both from Mayor Terry Cosgrove and town manager Francine Taylor.
“It’s rather low-hanging fruit to talk about at this point,” Cosgrove stated. “If you haven’t been over there, it’s pretty exciting.”
At this point in time, quite a bit has been getting done, from concrete for the park benches to the concrete pads for the two pavilions. Furthermore, the folks tasked with handling the playground equipment have come up to start setting and assembling things. In short, it’s starting to take shape. The large pavilion is slated to be put in on the 6th or 7th of this month, and the smaller one on the 9th.
Once everything is in place, from the pavilions to the foot paths, all that really remains is for the wood chips for the play area to arrive. It is also hoped that a meeting can be arranged between the Town, the library, and the Master Gardeners of the Northern Neck so that areas can be designated for pollinator gardens, as well as to plot out a storybook walk.
“There’s still some things that we’d like to accomplish, but the bulk of everything you have approved so far is happening.”
A very unique contribution has also been given to the park in the form of an entranceway, courtesy of Tim Sanford and his wife, complete with pavers. In the meantime, Taylor indicated they were still looking to get some more donations, particularly with regards to the businesses in the area.
“Terry and I have been talking about reaching out to some of the businesses that have yet to contribute to the park,” Taylor explained. “I’ve already talked to a few who intend to, and they’re waiting to see if or when something happens.”
It is hoped that everything will be put in place and set up in a matter of months. Mayor Cosgrove was clearly looking forward to it, saying, “Once all of that comes together in the spring, maybe we can look at a formal ribbon cutting with some kids and a huge set of fake scissors. I think that’d be fun to do. Thanks for your support. I think it’ll be a great asset for the town. I’m very excited to see it all come together, and I think you should be too.”
