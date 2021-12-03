In June, Montross entered into an agreement with the Chesapeake Bay Region Cigarette Tax Board, which is looking to get an extra helping of cashflow for the counties and towns involved. This idea has been in the works since at least November of last year and finally came to fruition over the course of this summer. Counties, such as King George dropped out, and others, such as Essex, dropped in.
The towns of Montross, Colonial Beach, Warsaw and Urbanna banded together with the counties of Westmoreland, Lancaster, Middlesex, and Essex to form the Board. The Northern Neck Planning District Commission is the administrative agent for the board.
Each locality sets its tax rate, which in the case of both Westmoreland County and Montross, is two cents per cigarette, or 40 cents a pack. Each jurisdiction that is a part of the tax board also has to appoint a representative and an alternate, typically by adopting a resolution, something that Montross Town Council had forgotten.
Town Manager Patricia Lewis has been selected as the representative and Mayor Terry Cosgrove as the alternate.
The town has already gotten its first check from cigarette taxes to the tune of $6,224.29, though Lewis indicated it did not include some of the businesses as there was a 90-day leeway to get with the program.
“Hopefully there’ll be more this upcoming month,” she stated.
“It’s not going to do much to deter smoking,” Mayor Cosgrove quipped afterwards, “But Virginia is still on the lowest of the list when it comes to cigarette taxes, and ours did not add much to it in terms of cost, so people are still going to come here from out of state to buy cigarettes. This means we’ll have a little more money to invest in ourselves.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.