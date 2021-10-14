A certain matter has been popping up almost every month at the Montross Town Council meeting: the crosswalk downtown just past the corner of Rt. 3. September was no exception.
At the meeting, town manager Patricia Lewis brought up an email from David Beale, the local resident engineer for VDOT regarding a concerned citizen named Larry Hinson who contacted him about the crosswalk.
The issue is that motorists heading east on Route 3 can’t really see around the corner to the crosswalk. Although plenty of drivers watch their speed when taking the turn, there are plenty who don’t. Luckily, no one has been hurt thus far, and various indicators have been put up to avert an accident, including signs to warn motorists of a crosswalk ahead, blinking lights at the crosswalk, and signs at the crosswalks that can pop back up when hit.
Although the crosswalk currently meets VDOT’s minimum standards for sight distance from the eastbound lane, Hinson wanted to know what else could be done. Can another flashing indicator be added?
An additional flashing warning sign will cost the town $20,000.
“It’s a big challenge,” Lewis stated, “$20,000 is a lot of money. I do understand the safety issue, and I also know that while the crosswalk is there, not everyone uses it,” she added, referring to a practice many have of crossing at the corner where the sightlines down both lanes of the highway are drastically improved.
“I’m a proponent of an advanced warning flashing light,” Vice Mayor Joey King chimed in. “I know we can’t afford the $20,000 for that, but maybe we can look at grants to put a sign at both sides of that turn?”
“What about rumble strips?” Councilman Robert Barker asked, “They can’t be terribly expensive, and lord knows they’ll get your attention.”
While all of the potential solutions are explored, Lewis said she intends to have a chat with Jerry Davis, the director of the Northern Neck Planning District Commission, to see what grants are available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.