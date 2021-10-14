If the small patches of grass between the sidewalk and the road’s curb are left alone, they’ll overgrow into a mass of wiregrass or weeds. Montross Town Council wants to know “who exactly is responsible for cutting that wee patch of grass” before that happens.
Ahead of the Fall Festival, at the council meeting, town manager Patricia Lewis gave her thanks to VDOT for handling the snipping of particular stretches of greenery, but the question lingered.
“It seems like it’s a year-round issue,” Mayor Terry Cosgrove commented. “For example, the long stretch down Route 3 towards where the new school is, who is responsible to edge that? Is it the property owner’s or someone else?”
Lewis indicated she would have to conduct some additional research on the problem. Over the years, there were several families around town that teamed up to tackle the edging. Mayor Cosgrove, meanwhile, has been addressing the grass in front of the Art of Coffee. And Lewis said she has a volunteer to take care of at least some of the grass.
“There’s someone that makes an edger that runs down the curb, with a foot or wheel that would be in the trough or gutter,” Cosgrove said. “None of them are cheap around $500-600 but should we supply our volunteer with one so that we can get on a schedule and knock some of this grass back during a time when everything slows down, like November?”
“I love the idea,” Vice Mayor King chimed in. “It’s come up before, and there have been several visitors that came by commenting that the sidewalks looked horrible. I don’t think it’s clear just who’s responsibility it has been over the years, but I love it, especially if Mrs. Lewis can get it using a grant. It makes a big difference when it’s nice and clean.”
According to Lewis, the safety grant that was awarded to the town not too long ago was completely used up securing several large, flashing signs for occasions when there’s a water break. But she’s going to look at applying for it again next year.
