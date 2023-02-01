It’s rare to find agreement on opposite side of the political aisle in Washington D.C. these days. When one side takes a position, the other seems to oppose it on principle, which is why it was such a shocker to find Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine joining with Congressman Rob Wittman to work together in passing legislation back in December to create and mark out the Northern Neck National Heritage Area.
This particular designation applies to the land between the Potomac and Rappahannock rivers, encompassing not just Lancaster, Westmoreland, Northumberland, and Richmond County, but also King George, which has taken to calling itself “The Gateway to the Northern Neck.”
By doing this official designation, the hope is that federal money will find its way to the region as well as “encourage public-private partnerships, and assign a specific entity - the Northern Neck Tourism Commission - to help protect the Northern Neck’s natural, cultural, scenic, and recreational resources.”
The legislation was passed back in December, but popped back up again thanks in part to some research by the previous Montross town manager, Patricia Lewis, and Vice Mayor Joey King, who touched on it at last week’s Town Council meeting, looking to find some way to figuratively etch the moment in stone.
“I was thinking back to the research that Patricia Lewis had been doing while we were all on the council,” he stated. “She would find all sorts of little things in the meeting minutes, and this was one of them. I think it would be really neat that we send an official letter that the mayor signs to both senators Warner and Kaine as well as Congressman Wittman for their work on this.
“I think it would be neat if, 50 years from now, when we’re not here anymore,” King continued, “that someone goes back and sees that the Council took that really seriously and wanted to share their appreciation for looking out for the Northern Neck’s best interests.”
“The Northern Neck Planning Commission did a lot of work on that as well,” Mayor Terry Cosgrove chimed in. “At least 14 years. I know it’s been a long time.”
No votes were taken on any such measure, but it won’t be surprising if it pops up again in the future meetings, if or when such a letter is complete.
