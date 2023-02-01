It’s rare to find agreement on opposite side of the political aisle in Washington D.C. these days. When one side takes a position, the other seems to oppose it on principle, which is why it was such a shocker to find Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine joining with Congressman Rob Wittman to work together in passing legislation back in December to create and mark out the Northern Neck National Heritage Area.

This particular designation applies to the land between the Potomac and Rappahannock rivers, encompassing not just Lancaster, Westmoreland, Northumberland, and Richmond County, but also King George, which has taken to calling itself “The Gateway to the Northern Neck.”