Larry and Margaret Greene explain the symbolism of the Missing Man Table

 Photo: Richard Burrell

Memorial Day weekend is one of those milestone weekends, those days of the year that everyone counts down to. Many use the weekend to relax, throw barbecues, visit family, or some combination of the above. What marks Memorial Day as something special, however, is what we are memorializing. We may celebrate our nation’s birth on the 4th of July, but on the final Monday of May, we remember those that fought and died so that we could keep celebrating on days like the 4th.

Across the nation at the start of last week, countless people gathered to pay their respects and remember those that gave everything they had for this nation, and here on the Northern Neck was no exception as people gathered at the lawn of the Old Courthouse Square in Montross to pay their respects to the fallen troops of the Neck, from World War I up to Vietnam.

Lance Marston, Hillary Pugh Kent, and Daisy Howard-Douglas

