Around 8 p.m. on Sept. 11, police responded to reports of shots fired at Riverwood Apartments in Colonial Beach.
Witnesses said a red car sped off from the scene. Officers set up patrol checks and set up investigatory stops but didn’t find anyone who appeared connected to the incident.
Shortly after 9 p.m., King George police contacted Colonial Beach officers to report an adult male was found in the county with a gunshot wound. That individual was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to a Colonial Beach police bulletin. The investigation revealed that the man was shot at Riverwood Apartments.
Colonial Beach police have now arrested a juvenile male in connection with the event. Authorities had not responded to a request regarding what charges were filed at the time of publication.
