Col. Harvey C. Barnum at center stage surrounded by NHS students.

On Tuesday, May 16, Northumberland High School had a special guest. Colonel Harvey C. Barnum, Jr., a Medal of Honor recipient. During the event hosted by NHS’ JROTC, students not only got the rare opportunity to have a Medal of Honor recipient in their presence, but they also heard firsthand from Col. Barnum about his military and professional experiences.

Barnum urged the students to “set their goals high, always reach out to achieve them, and never say it’s too hard or I can’t.”

Barnum and Kierra Coleman                                           