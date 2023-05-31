Mayor Randy Phelps

Over the next 6 to 8 years, Warsaw could see around 300 new homes added, and local, small businesses should support those projects, according to a memo written by Warsaw Mayor Randy Phelps.

In the open letter to the independent business owners of Warsaw, the Mayor not only expressed his support for two of Gregory Packett’s housing projects, but he also called upon small businesses to publicly support the proposals.