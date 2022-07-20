Results from the 2022 blue crab dredge survey were dismal. The data showed that the blue crab population across the Chesapeake Bay is at the lowest level in the 33 years that the count has been conducted. Furthermore, the abundance of adult males is at the lowest level on record.
In response to this problem, Maryland and Virginia announced they are imposing harvest limits.
Maryland’s new regulations
For the first time ever, Maryland is imposing bushel limits on male hard crabs in the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries.
As of July 1, recreational crabbers can only harvest up to one bushel of males per day, reduced from two bushels a day. This limit remains in effect until December 15.
Starting August 1, commercial crabbers in Maryland will face harvest limits for male crabs. Those limits will vary based on details about the crabbing operation, but will apply to all market categories.
The commercial catch limits will remain in effect until September 30. Harvest limits will be dropped from October 1 – November 30. Then, all male crab harvesting will be prohibited from December 1 – December 15.
This action is necessary to ensure the male blue crab harvest does not exceed the Chesapeake Bay male conservation trigger in the Chesapeake Bay Blue Crab Fishery Management Plan, Maryland Department of Natural Resources explained in its public notice.
The reductions are estimated to translate to about 15% to 25% of daily commercial harvest limits compared to the 2021 crabbing season, depending on the license. Some expect crabbers, who are already dealing with inflation to feel the impact on the limits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.