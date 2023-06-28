It seemed almost prophetic in December of 2017 when Senator Richard Stuart unloaded his feelings on the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (now Department of Wildlife Resources) on their seemingly endless mishandling of the repairs to the Chandler’s Mill Pond dam stating that he “had lost faith in their ability to handle this project.”
Come 2023, the project is still languishing after a flaw in the new dam caused it to inundate Rt. 3 during the November downpours of 2020 before getting ruptured during the June rains of 2021. Since then, the engineering firm Buchart-Horn remains on board the project, and the whole thing slowly plods along with excuse after excuse, ranging from COVID to the supply chain to the weather.
The matter came up once again at the most recent meeting of the Westmoreland County Board of Supervisors, where County Administrator Norm Risavi, like Senator Stuart six years ago, vented his frustrations and annoyances on what he saw as complete mismanagement of the repair project after showing an email he received from John Kirk, the Capital Programs Manager of the DWR.
“You’ll see some earth moving and managing at the site,” Risavi stated.
“But again, the email doesn’t really tell us much. I just call it the eternal dam project at this point, because it just goes on and on.
“Kirk may call me, but he doesn’t add a lot of detail to his updates,” Risavi continued. “You may recall that when we did the dam in Placid Bay, it didn’t take anywhere near as long.”
“It’s amazing how engineers think,” Chairman Darryl Fisher added, “because now, they’ve put an emergency spillway higher than the road, and I don’t know how you do that.”
The email noted that the next bit of work in those upcoming weeks would involve preparing for the footer of the new extra concrete spillway, which was added to the plans after the repaired dam was flooded out. It also explained that most of the unsuitable soils, debris, and components that had been damaged by severe storms had been lugged away, and it claimed that while the weather had slowed progress, it was still on track to be completed.
As this situation drags on, there are many things that remain unclear. One thing is certain, however: it will be a while yet before the Chandler’s Mill Pond actually becomes a pond once more.
A French police officer who shot and killed a 17-year-old driver will be investigated for voluntary homicide, following two days of fires and violent protests that injured scores of officers, officials said Thursday.Some 40,000 police officers will be deployed overnight to quell violence that engulfed cities and towns in the wake of the shooting.The killing of 17-year-old Nahel, whose full name was not released, during a traffic check Tuesday that was captured on video shocked the country and stirred up long-simmering tensions between young people and police in housing projects and other disadvantaged neighborhoods around France.Protesters set cars and public buildings ablaze in Paris suburbs and unrest spread to some other French cities and towns.SEE MORE: Unrest in France after 17-year-old delivery driver killed by police"The professionals of disorder must go home," Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said. "There will be a lot more police and gendarmes present tonight."Darmani…
Cliff Kapono, working with the University of Hawaii's MEGA Lab, is leading a team of scientists to 3D map the planet’s premier surf breaks to help better protect reefs around the world. Veuer's Elizabeth Keatinge has more.
Vanilla, a 28-year-old chimpanzee saw the sky for the first time and it was wonderful and heart breaking at the same time. Dan Matthews of Save the Chimps said, “She finally, after 28 years, had life as nature intended. Not completely. She's not in the wild, but she's in a habitat as close to the wild as can be managed for a chimp that was born in captivity.” Veuer’s Keri Lumm has more.
Authorities in Allen, Texas, released a shocking new body camera video from the police officer who confronted and fatally shot the mass shooter at an outlet mall back in May.In the video, the officer is heard talking to some kids about wearing their seat belts when the gunshots start.You can see the officer immediately calling for help, grabbing his rifle, and running toward the gunfire.After several minutes, he finds the gunman and shoots him several times, putting an end to the rampage."This video shows how quickly a routine interaction with the public turned into a life-and-death situation," Harvey said. "The officer recognized the danger, ran toward the gunfire, and neutralized the threat and for his actions, the Allen community is forever grateful," Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey said in a statement.SEE MORE: Police: Firearms used in Texas mall shooting were purchased legallyThe shooter killed eight people and injured seven others.The individuals who tragically lost their…
Online dating can sometimes be difficult, especially when you can’t seem to come up with a good ice breaking line, or if you feel like your profile bio isn’t strong enough to attract the kind of attention you’re seeking. But thanks to AI’s quick machine learning, some people’s online dating game has gotten significantly better. Yair Ben-Dor has more.
While voice scams have been going around for a while, Artificial Intelligence has made the game easier for scammers to win. In fact, social media giant Meta is delaying the release of its AI tool Voicebox since it carries too many risks for misuse.
THURSDAY, June 29, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Pop superstar Madonna, 64, is in the hospital due to a “serious” infection and has had to postpone her upcoming tour, according to an Instagram announcement posted Wednesday by her talent manager and producer Guy Oseary.
THURSDAY, June 29, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Vitamin D supplements might lower the risk of heart attack and other cardiac ills for people over 60 -- especially if they're already taking heart meds, a new study suggests.
THURSDAY, June 29, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Autopsy is currently the only way to definitively diagnose chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain disease often seen in athletes who've suffered repeated blows to the head.
Some trying to make sense of Taylor Wood’s death on November 28, 2022 got a few steps closer to closure last week when Michael and Demitri Gardiner, the people charged with her death, had their case brought through the Westmoreland County General District Court for a preliminary hearing.
Within days, selling edible hemp products in Virginia is going to change due to new state regulations that go into effect on July 1. And the new rules are likely to be felt by consumers as the selection of products they see in stores are likely to change.
The Northumberland Board of Supervisors has approved a $48.6 million county budget for the 2024 fiscal year. The real estate tax rate will remain at 61 cents per $100 of assessed property value, the same as it was for the 2023 fiscal year.
If you're one of the 43.2 million people traveling on the road this Fourth of July, your wallet is most likely happier than it was this time last year. On July 4 of last year, the average cost of a gallon of gas was $4.80. Now AAA says it's about $1.50 cheaper in most of the country."As oil prices have dropped, the price at the pump has dropped too. So whereas last year people may have been paying $4.80 to $5 a gallon, now they're going to be paying $3.50 or less in most places," said AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross. The key words there: Most places.Washington State has the highest gas prices in the nation almost $5 a gallon. AAA says gas prices shot up due to maintenance on BP's 299-mile Olympia pipeline that runs from Blaine, Washington along the U.S.-Canadian border to Portland, Oregon. "The increases were passed on to consumers in the form of higher pump prices. There are some signs that drivers here will start to get some relief," said Marie Dodds, public affairs director fo…
