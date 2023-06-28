It seemed almost prophetic in December of 2017 when Senator Richard Stuart unloaded his feelings on the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (now Department of Wildlife Resources) on their seemingly endless mishandling of the repairs to the Chandler’s Mill Pond dam stating that he “had lost faith in their ability to handle this project.”

Come 2023, the project is still languishing after a flaw in the new dam caused it to inundate Rt. 3 during the November downpours of 2020 before getting ruptured during the June rains of 2021. Since then, the engineering firm Buchart-Horn remains on board the project, and the whole thing slowly plods along with excuse after excuse, ranging from COVID to the supply chain to the weather.