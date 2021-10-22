If you saw an email from the YMCA informing you that membership fees were drafted from your account twice, yes, that was a legitimate notice.
If you pay your membership fees by automatic bank draft, and you missed the email, you may want to check your account statement to see whether you were overcharged and whether you’ve been made whole.
Members who pay by automatic bank draft had their accounts tapped twice because Daxco, the third-party company that pulls the draft, experienced “a glitch.” Although Daxco did not reveal exactly what the technical issue was, the problem was resolved within 12 hours, and the YMCA informed members as soon as it found out, said Skip Ferebee VP/ chief strategy officer for YMCA of the Virginia Peninsulas.
Members were issued refunds, but how long that money takes to appear in an account varies because different banks have different timeframes for processing credits and refunds, Ferebee added. The email notice forewarned members that it could take up to five business days to see the funds reappear. Those who experienced account overdrafts were advised to contact YMCA’s member support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.