Representative Rob Wittman pushed back against claims that he doesn’t represent the Democrats in his district and tries to avoid interacting with them.
Wittman said he’s accessible to all District 1 constituents, uses his office to provide services equally to whoever requests them, and considers the feedback and concerns his office receives regardless of party.
Wittman’s multi-level approach
Wittman says constituent services are “job one.”
“When folks come to our office, we don’t ask what a person’s party is. If they come in and ask for assistance, they get assistance. There’s no litmus test as far as who they are,” he said.
“And if anyone calls, we converse with them, listen to them, and we have a database where we log their concerns. We don’t ask people’s party, and there isn’t a single metric for party in that system,” Wittman added.
He said he applies the same party-blind approach when constituents pose questions or offer suggestions.
During the 116th Congress, which ended January 3, Wittman contacted his constituents 1.7 million times, according to data from his office.
Furthermore, Wittman explained that he uses various methods to create open lines of communication.
Last year, he held 20 telephone townhalls, a format he describes as “going to the people.” And the reason he has relied so heavily on that format is to make sure he’s creating a channel that’s convenient for people, especially amid Covid.
“Telephone townhalls are the most effective way to do that,” he said.
“Contrary to some constituents’ claims, I do not screen the phone calls. I take the calls as they come in and we get a good cross section of folks,” said Wittman. “You can also see that on my Facebook Live sessions,” he added.
Recognized for service
Wittman cited pride in his constituent services, noting that he was the 2018 Democracy Award Winner for Transparency and Accountability, which shows “we were seen as one of the top members in Congress as far as constituent services,” he explained.
That award is issued by the Congressional Management Foundation, which is a non-partisan nonprofit that works to improve interactions between congressmen and constituents with the aim of building trust and effectiveness in Congress.
When Wittman was recognized for 2018, his efforts included sending 10 e-newsletters a week, connecting with constituents on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, and soliciting feedback through semiannual surveys and regular issue polls.
In 2020, Wittman was a finalist for the award, and his list of constituent interactions expanded to include eight symposiums for seniors and veterans, a new constituent outreach program called Breakfast with Rob, and weekly surveys that allow people to weigh in on various topics.
Wittman explained he started the weekly surveys because he thought it was a good idea to present questions to the people and get their feedback. And he offered assurance that the public’s replies aren’t going into a black hole.
“We do an analysis of everything that comes in every week. We listen very intently to those things that come in, and we absolutely look at that versus the public policy we apply,” said Wittman.
“So I stay very involved in looking at the things that are happening, what people are saying, and the responses we’re getting back,” he added.
Avoiding local Democrat groups?
But groups, such as the Northumberland County Democrats and Essex-Richmond County Democrats, claim Wittman will not directly meet with them nor engage them in a meaningful way.
Wittman disputes that, saying “I have met with all of these groups throughout the Northern Neck—the Indivisible groups, the Democrat groups as well as the Resist groups.
“Recently, we haven’t met with them in person because of COVID. But in the year previous, we met with them in person,” he said.
Further, he said Democrats regularly email his office and their emails are answered.
“We reach out to them through the emails we do on a daily basis. And we actually encourage feedback from them,” said Wittman.
“Now listen, I don’t necessarily get out there and identify people by groups. I don’t go out there and identify Republican groups and say, ‘Hey I want to come and meet with your particular group.’ But when these groups and these individuals reach out, we certainly converse with them,” he said.
However, Wittman isn’t prepared to commit to hosting face-to-face town halls once the pandemic is under control. But he didn’t shut down the option either.
“We will reach out to folks in the most effective way possible. So, we will look at what’s best at that particular time. It’s hard for me to judge exactly where we’ll be or when we’ll be there,” he said. But what Wittman was willing to say for certain is that he has been using a variety of methods to communicate and will continue to do that.
On Democratic colleagues
According to Wittman, he’s not only open to working with Democrats in his district but also with his Democratic colleagues in Washington.
“I have always been bipartisan,” he said.
Wittman explained that whenever he introduces a bill, he seeks a Democrat co-sponsor and in most instances gets one.
Wittman said he’s been very active in organizations, such as the rural broadband caucus, that have Democrat co-chairs, and recently has reached out to Rep. Seth Molten of Massachusetts to help chair the navy and marine corps caucus.
“I enjoy a great relationship with the seapowers subcommittee I serve on. Rep. Joe Courtney [of Connecticut], he and I work hand-in-hand. There is not a microns’ worth of difference between us. I consider Joe a friend,” said Wittman.
Wittman said he’ll continue to work across the aisle with Democrats. “But remember bipartisanship is a two-way street,” he said, and stressed that legislation needs to be bipartisan.
“I will always, always work to put ideas I think are best for our constituents into legislation and offer my thoughts to make legislation bipartisan, and hopefully they’ll make their way in. And if I believe the legislation adequately represents everyone’s interest, yes, I will work across the aisle,” said Wittman.
“But, again, I want to make sure that the legislation we’re voting on is indeed bipartisan and the effort is made to make sure ideas from the minority, from the Republicans are part of the legislation.”
“And yes, if there is bipartisan legislation that helps our folks in the Northern Neck, I’m glad to support it,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.