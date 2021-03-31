In a wide-ranging discussion, Representative Rob Wittman attempted to set the record straight on a variety of issues, including his support for the amicus brief filed in the Texas v. Pennsylvania, et al. Supreme Court case.
The Texas’ lawsuit
In its filing, Texas told the Supreme Court “the election nationwide saw a massive increase in fraud-prone voting by mail,” and the elections in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Connecticut were compromised after those states used the pandemic as rationale to allow election statutes that were enacted by the legislature to be changed by non-legislative actors.
Texas claimed it “uncovered substantial evidence” raising serious doubts about the integrity of the election process in those four states. And since their “unconstitutional actions affect outcome-determinative numbers” of popular votes and electoral votes, Texas attempted to prevent the election results from being certified as planned.
“What cannot happen, constitutionally, is what Defendant States appear to want (namely, the electoral college to proceed based on the unconstitutional election in Defendant States),” Texas wrote to the court.
Texas’ actions were widely viewed as an effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. And many of Wittman’s constituents view his support of an amicus brief filed in that case to mean he also wanted to overturn the election.
But Wittman draws a line between the amicus brief and Texas’ lawsuit, distancing himself from efforts to overturn the election, and likens what he’s done to efforts by Democratic colleagues, including “the Civil Rights hero John Lewis.”
The amicus brief: Intent
An amicus brief is a filing by a person or group who isn’t a party in a given case but claims some interest in the matter.
Wittman explained that in the Texas case, the amicus brief was simply an effort to ask the Supreme Court “a purely constitutional question” about the constitutionality of changing election laws and procedures without a state’s legislature.
Although the Texas case called out four states, Wittman said his support of the amicus brief was specifically focused on Pennsylvania.
At the time, there were pending Supreme Court cases on whether Pennsylvania’s changing election laws were constitutional. “And that cuts to the heart of it,” he said.
“Supporting the amicus brief was not enjoining ourselves in the Texas brief. I don’t care what folks say, an amicus brief does not enjoin you with the plaintiffs,” Wittman insisted.
Furthermore, he said this situation “was no different than the questions posed in previous elections.”
Long-running questions of election integrity
Wittman explained that Americans have long been questioning the electoral system’s transparency and accuracy, and congressmen have been having discussions and pursuing actions to address those concerns long before 2020.
Wittman said he’s one who has focused on issues in the past, but there were also others.
For example, after President Trump was elected, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi claimed the election was “hijacked,” Wittman explained, emphasizing that she used that exact word.
And Democrats objected to those election results from a number of states. The effort was unsuccessful because those Democrats needed an accompanying senator for there to be vote and no senators came forward.
But the Democrats did object, Wittman stressed.
He also pointed to the 2004 election, noting that Representative Bobby Scott was among those who suspected voter suppression in Ohio, called for the matter to be looked at, and voted to object to the electors.
People supporting that effort, included the now-deceased Rep. Lewis and Rep. Jim Clyburn, who is currently the majority whip and third-ranking Democrat in the House, said Wittman.
“In that case, if those congressmen were successful, overturning the Ohio results would have meant overturning the election,” he noted.
A post on Rep. Scott’s webpage calls on Wittman to “stop misrepresenting my record” with these comparisons. He draws distinctions between his actions and Wittman’s. But for Wittman, it’s all part of a long record of congressmen coming forward to question election integrity for the sake of defending the constitution.
“In fact, since 1985, in every instance where a Republican has been elected as president, Democrats have objected,” he said.
So, this goes back historically and isn’t anything new, according to Wittman. And he believes supporting the amicus brief in the Texas case is “absolutely on par with the other times where elections where questioned and electors objected to by Democrats.”
Election results & Capitol violence
Furthermore, according to Wittman the claims that he wanted to overturn the election don’t add up—literally.
Even if the Supreme Court chose to move forward, there weren’t enough votes involved in Pennsylvania to overturn the election, and “I think that in and of itself is self-evident with regards to my intentions,” he said.
Also, Wittman doesn’t believe that the amicus brief or lawmakers’ support for it in any way enflamed or contributed to the highly charged climate that fueled insurrectionists on January 6.
“There was nothing there that by its words or intentions incite people. I don’t think there was any expectation [of that]. If you read the amicus brief it’s very straightforward and asks very straightforward constitutional questions directed to the court that say, ‘by the way here are some things that have happened, are these constitutional?’”
Even against the backdrop of President Trump insisting that the election was stolen, Wittman doesn’t believe supporting the amicus brief was ill-timed or unwise. On the contrary, he believes that not only was the action appropriate but it was a “constitutional obligation.”
“If these questions arise we must ask them,” he said.
“President Trump has to stand by his assertions. I stand by mine. And I’ve never made an assertion that the election was stolen, or that there was fraud at a level that would have overturned the election results,” said Wittman.
“I accept the election was fair and legitimate. I did want the questions of constitutionality to be brought up, but again, questioning Pennsylvania could have never overturned the election results.
“President Biden would still be president. Period.”
