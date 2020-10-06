Last month, Montross’ aging water system suffered yet another break. It was fixed pretty quick, but it still demonstrates the age of the system that the town is working to replace. As fall emerges and starts to turn into winter, expect more of these pipe breaks. Unsurprisingly, it was one of the main topics at the recent Town Council meeting.
While the folks from Resource International conduct their preliminary engineering survey, Town Manager Patricia Lewis went into detail on the next step required to secure USDA funding for the project: obtaining of a bond counsel.
“This was new to me, so I reached out to the county to find out who they’d use, and they referred me to a gentleman by the way of Webster Day, an attorney that works for Spilman-Thomas & Battle, who have done a lot of work for the county,” Lewis explained. “He’s also worked with Ms. Delaney from the USDA before, and he is willing to help us.”
To that end, Day had sent Lewis several documents, including the bond resolution that will be the focus of next month’s meeting, as it must be subject to a public hearing before it can be adopted.
The town’s well, meanwhile, got its High Tide Communication System installed and is working properly. It was acquired after a previous meeting, when Lewis revealed that the town’s well was not communicating with the rest of the water system, forcing the valves to the water towers to be opened and closed manually. However, it turned out that a miscommunication with the company that provided the system resulted in them not sending a transducer along, which lets people know when the water level has gotten too low. This carried a $1,200 price tag, which the town approved. However, the stories of wells and water still had one more twist for the meeting.
“When it rains, it pours,” Lewis quipped. “Back on September 10, Ricky Landon, Doug and the gentleman installing the High Tide system were at the well by the High School. There was a storm passing through at the time, and suddenly, there’s this loud boom.”
According to Lewis, a lightning bolt had zapped the well pump not far from Landon and the engineer.
“Once they regained their composure,” she continued, “they found that lightning had struck the pump motor.”
Lewis has already filed the claim with the insurance company which covered the incident except for a $250 deductible, and it has since been installed.
The MVP in all of this water related madness is certainly Ricky Landon, who is part of the Westmoreland County Volunteer Fire Department. Lewis heaped her praise on him, stating “He is a godsend. When we need him, he is there, and I do not know what the town would do without him.”
