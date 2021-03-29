The pool complex at Westmoreland State Park will be closed for the 2021 season. The pool has suffered mechanical issues and needs structural updates due in large part to its age and proximity to the river. The repairs are beyond the funding capabilities of the state park system at this time.
Day-use recreational activities like hiking, biking and fishing are available, and overnight facilities like campsites, cabins and lodges are open and accepting reservations.
The master plan for Westmoreland includes a water feature to be built elsewhere in the park, however, no funding for one has been legislated at this time.
For the latest information on available recreational opportunities and potential closures, visit www.virginiastateparks.gov/besafe.
