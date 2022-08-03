Westmoreland High School had its grand opening last Saturday, starting with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
School board member Sandra Ramsay kicked things off with the first address, making sure the crowd appreciated the moment.
Updated: August 4, 2022 @ 3:09 pm
“What a humbling moment it is to stand before this huge crowd of Eagles, young and old, to mark this very special occasion.
“It’s an exhilarating time for Westmoreland County Public Schools,” Ramsay continued, “This community’s passion for this school and investment in its future continues to amaze and inspire me. This new facility is a bold reflection of that investment. Let us not forget though that the foundation for today’s celebration was put in place years ago by former board members and school leaders. It is their hard work and dedication that set us on this path more than a decade ago.”
“Today, we celebrate the ribbon cutting and the grand opening of Westmoreland High School, home of the Eagles” said Paul Klee, co-owner of the architect firm of Grimm & Parker. “Today marks the culmination of an idea that began over 15 years ago: the creation of a new and progressive high school that would serve as a catalyst for student success and economic growth in our community here.
“We started it with an extensive collaborative process with lots of community engagement and stakeholder input to create a vision and guiding principles for your new school here,” Klee continued.
The end result of this vision and guiding principles were, as Klee laid out, “an inspiring multi-use campus for the entire community to enjoy. We’ve created a venue to generate revenue by attracting new teachers, families, and businesses to the community.
“We hope that as you tour the building today, you will see the potential opportunities for teachers, students, and the community,” he finished, “To create new educational pedagogy that embraces a bold approach that makes the school serve all students and reinvigorate education.”
“Our students will enter the doors of Westmoreland High School on August 8, and they will have access to a 21st-century learning environment,” said school board vice chair Iris Lane. “This is for all students, so they receive the best public education that we can provide with our resources. Today is a new beginning. Our students deserve this new high school, and it will be a fabulous asset to our community.
“Today we celebrate our past, present, and future. They are all included in this facility,” Lane concluded.
“How many of you joined us over the last seven years during the design process at a community engagement meeting or design trip?”
