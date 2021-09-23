The ordinance imposing the tax, which was unanimously adopted at last week’s meeting, does not take effect until the start of next year. The public hearing on the matter was held back in June, but actual voting did not take place until last week’s meeting of the county’s Board of Supervisors. County Administrator Norm Risavi went into detail, recapping both for the benefit of the Board and the audience.
“This is basically a result of our budget work sessions where the Board indicated that it can’t continue dipping into real estate taxes as the single source of revenue, and needed to broaden its tax base,” Risavi explained.
The whole thing came about in an attempt to get a bit of revenue out of the folks that typically pass through the county, but do not own any personal property or real estate therein, and thus avoid tinkering some more with real estate and property taxes.
This affects food and drinks sold inside Westmoreland County, though not inside the corporate limits of towns inside the county, such as Montross. It clocks in at 5% of the amount paid for food and drinks purchased from an establishment, whether or not it is prepared or consumed there. The exceptions to this, at least when served for consumption off the establishment’s premises, include things like factory-prepackaged gum, nuts, ice cream, doughnuts, chips, food in bulk, beverages in factory-sealed containers, and items purchased using food stamps. Stores and supermarkets are also not subject except for sales from a deli.
William K. Hoover, the Commissioner of Revenue, spoke up later during the public hearing comment to lay out several concerns that he had with the new tax, as well as the upcoming workload for his office.
“The workload the meals tax will be putting on my office is more than you would think,” he explained, “I’ve talked with surrounding localities of similar size to us, but it takes a lot of work, especially with reassessment coming up, and I don’t know if my office can handle the workload. It’s going to be a lot of work.”
Sue Jones, the county treasurer, also had concerns, noting that while she didn’t know how much work was involved in her office, she was trying to figure out who was tasked with handling the tax in the first place.
“I was wondering if you realized that under Virginia state law, this meals tax administration is not the duty of a commissioner or revenue or a treasurer?” she asked, “The Code of Virginia sets out our duties, and meals tax administration is not listed in there, so has the Board come up with who is going to administer this? If you request it of our offices, you have to give us more staff.”
“If we discover that this is out of the purview of your office to take care of, we will address it,” Chairman Fisher replied, “If we found out that it is, we’re hoping out will. In either case, we’re hoping we can resolve that outside of debate, because I see no benefit from us getting into one right now.
“The best I can say is that we will take it under advisement,” Fisher continued, “And the Board will act accordingly. If it is causing undue hardship on either office, that’s something that needs to come back to us for consideration.”
“We just want the appropriate resources to get our tasks done,” Hoover replied, “We have our tasks given to us in the Virginia code, and want to make sure we can meet our deadlines.”
“If you ask us to take this on, then we have to have the resources and the staff,” Jones added.
Culver ended the conversation and assuaged the concerns of those involved, stating, “We’ll do the research on that and come back and make a decision based on a county attorney and what we find out in that regard.”
As noted earlier, the tax is supposed to take effect at the start of next year.
