Several weeks back, Longfield Road over in Westmoreland County looked like the aftermath of a shoot for The Fast and the Furious. Cars packed parking lots and roadsides solid as people came from all over for a night at the racetrack. All the while, seemingly every cop in the county had been deployed to Longfield Road. While things went smoothly inside Custom T’s Motorsports Park, outside was another matter. At the county’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Sheriff C.O. Balderson and Major John Hoover of the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Department gave their rundown on what had happened.
“Now, we’re not trying to point fingers or say we disagree with those out to have a good time and do things that they can do,” Sheriff Balderson stated. “We know how the situation with COVID has been. It hasn’t been a fun situation, and maybe we can get back to a bit of normalcy as we come forward.”
Afterwards, Balderson turned things over to Hoover, who had been on hand through most of the events on Friday night.
One of the incidents Hoover gave some insight into involved Officer Darryl Johnson, who turned on his lights after a car blew past him at 98 miles an hour. Johnson ceased his pursuit, however, as a state trooper was just a bit further down the road in the middle of a traffic stop. When the vehicle’s driver saw the trooper, they allegedly accelerated and blazed past at over 100-miles-an-hour, with the trooper having to jump out of the road to avoid being hit.
“And that was how the night started,” Hoover elaborated. Several more incidents were shown on video, including people pulling donuts at the intersection of Routes 205 and 3, the parking lot at the nearby Shell station and Halls supermarket being packed solid, and several more reports of high speed pursuits throughout the area, from King George and Stafford County to Maryland.
“This is what we were dealing with all night long,” he continued as more of the videos played, displaying the gridlock and more. Miraculously, in spite of the unprecedented level of traffic on Longfield Road, Route 205, and the solid-packed parking lots nearby, along with the high-speed chases that took place, nobody was injured or killed. Sheriff Balderson summed it up, saying, “We dodged a bullet, and there are some things that we have got to get a handle on, or there might be some injuries or worse the next time this happens.”
Later on, Sheriff Balderson got a call from Lieutenant Darby about the event, as well as the complaints from the neighbors.
“He told me everything was gridlocked, Route 205 and 631, trying to get into the event itself,” Balderson explained. “So I asked him to talk to Mr. Thompson, the track owner.”
Darby then went and had a meeting with Larry Thompson, the track owner, and laid out the safety concerns involving both the gridlock and the crowd size.
“Credit where credit is due,” Hoover continued. “Mr. Thompson was completely cooperative with us and shut down the gates, closing off any more access to the track itself. We had no problems inside the track itself, but it was full. Every parking lot in the Oak Grove area was packed, and they had cars on the sides of the road.”
A little bit later, the call was made, owing to public safety concerns, to shut down access to Longfield Road, and call in almost every available officer they had, investigators included. According to him, it was probably louder outside the track than it was inside, from people constantly revving their motors, pulling donuts, and doing burnouts in the parking lots.
“It was almost like they were taunting us,” Hoover continued. “Most of us have seen Fast and Furious. This was Fast and Furious on steroids. We had complaints from Hanover, from every bordering county, and from Maryland.”
However, for all of the people that were rowdy and rambunctious, there were plenty more that were polite, respectful, and followed the commands of officers. All through the presentation, Hoover and Balderson made it clear that Larry Thompson held none of their ire.
“We know he can’t control people coming to this event,” the Major continued, “but I’ve never seen anything like this in my entire life. I’ve got a massive stack of complaints from pursuits from all over, it was like that all night, and it was a miracle nobody was hurt. You could hear them racing down secondary roads.”
The main trouble here, which both Hoover and, in a later chat, Thompson would point to, was a lack of communication. While the Sheriff’s Office stated they had no knowledge, Thompson would later state that he attempted to tell them about the upcoming event twice.
“The concerns we have,” the Major concluded, “is if this is what every weekend looks like. We don’t have the staff for this. We were outnumbered with all hands on deck.”
Many of the people that would later arrive, only to be turned away due to the track being closed off, were quite irate about discovering that their trip had been wasted. Some took as long as a three-hour drive. There were allegedly a number of people attempting to break through the fence and sneak onto the racetrack.
“From a public safety standpoint, there would have been no way, if something had happened inside the track or with anyone who lived there, for us to get there with any vehicle to render aid,” Balderson chimed in afterwards. “We want to try to have as much information before an event occurs so that we can at least be on the same page and be better prepared. We had no notice. In the past, we have had notice from various functions, and I appreciate it. I don’t know if the folks inside the track, if they even had a clue that all of this was coming, but it was there and we were right in the middle of it; but we did the best we could with what we had.”
Near the end of the presentation, Sheriff Balderson again stressed that he was not attempting to throw shade on Thompson or the drag strip.
“I’m not here by any means to say anything about the event itself or the owners of the track. The racing that goes on, if it’s done the right way, we’re for that, but at the same time, we have to have avenues for if something goes wrong, we have the resources to handle it,” he concluded. “And we’ve gotta do something before someone gets hurt or killed.”
Supervisor Timothy Trivett chimed in after the presentation was over, stating, “Don’t get me wrong, I’m pro-business, but what concerns me is the majority of the calls that had first-hand knowledge of some of the things that have happened there that have been reckless, unhealthy and not normal for what would happen at a race track. I’m worried that we as a board might be held culpable for some of those things if we don’t look into this. I’m all for meeting with the owner, and trying to figure something out before someone is killed.
“It’s like what Chairman Fisher said a bit ago,” he continued. “People have been cooped up for a year, and any event that is outside, whether it’s a concert or otherwise, they are coming. It’s a miracle nobody was hurt, with the way some people drove or acted. I hope we can find a solution to resolve this in a good way.”
One of the incidents that Supervisor Trivett referred to was the maiming of a woman when a car zoomed down the wrong lane of the race track and lost control a few months back.
Trivett continued, “I’m hopeful that we can all communicate and at least come up with a strategy that will be acceptable for us all. I’m not trying to minimize what happened, but we’ve got to adapt. This may be an opportunity for us to look at all the angles, because aside from high school events, we’re a pretty sleepy community, and we have to find a responsible way for us to accommodate it. All these people that came here, this was clearly not their first rodeo, and they did not just drop out of the sky. This is just the first time that stuff has happened here on this scale. As much progress as we might make sometimes, something occasionally resurfaces, and we have to find a way to address the problem. I’m hopeful that we can come to some kind of resolution on this.”
A chat with Mr. Thompson last weekend proved most enlightening on what led up to the events of that night. It turns out even he was blindsided by the massive turnout, and had taken steps to avoid another incident of that nature. The intent of the event was innocent: it was what Mr. Thompson called a National Night Out.
“All of these kids have these fast cars, from Mustangs and Camaros to whatever you can get off the factory floor,” he explained. “So we figured we’d get them off the street and on the strip, and all the kids decided to come here. The turnout caught us off-guard; we didn’t think it’d be this big.
“It could have been prevented; the problem is we try to work with the police and the locals, but nobody wants to listen,” Thompson continued. “Sheriff Balderson has yet to come inside here. All we ask is that Sheriff Balderson help us with traffic outside. Every track, from Buzz Creek to the Richmond Dragway works with the police, so why can’t we do that here? I tried to talk to them and tell them what was going on twice. I have events all over the country, and everywhere I go works with me, except for this one county here. When events happen at the Beach or Montross, the police have a traffic plan, so why can’t we do the same here?”
The problem with the gridlock was due to several factors. The first was the massive turnout. The second, according to Thompson, was the limited options of where someone can go after they pass the track when its gates are closed off. The third problem could be chalked up to several folks’ being upset upon being told that their two or three-hour trip was wasted.
“When you drive down here for two or three hours, looking to race, only to be told you can’t go in, you’re not gonna be happy,” Thompson continued. “So we shut the gate, and when you go down to the stop sign, you have to go left or right. The next stop after that? Hall’s store and Colonial Beach to the left, and the Shell station to the right. The Shell station didn’t mind it, they made money that night. But you gotta stop and get your bearings if you’re not from around here.” Thompson would also reveal that he had a chat with the owner of Hall’s that night, promising to foot the bill if any damage was incurred from the mass of cars and any antics that might have taken place. Additionally, there were no problems reported on Saturday or Sunday, as the turnout was dramatically reduced.
When it comes to keeping this from happening again, Thompson was on the same page as several speakers at the board’s meeting. He and everyone at the track were working on making it so that entry to the track would be much quicker than before, thus easing up on gridlock that was caused by credit and debit card processing delays.
“We’re going to have a better game-plan next time,” he explained. “That evening, all the kids came in and swiped their credit and debit cards, and the cell towers can’t handle the volume. So for next time, we’re doing pre-sales and cash so that we can have them come in the gate and get them parked quick.”
