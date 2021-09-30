It may be another two years before County Bridge Rd. reopens.
The road was closed on June ll after the area was hit by what some describe as a 200-year storm event. About 10 inches of rain was dumped on the Northern Neck, and the bridge crossing Cat Point Creek was left with extensive damage, such as issues with the foundation, including the abutment and piers.
The bridge is nearly 50 years old and when VDOT did its analysis of the price to repair it versus replace it, they decided to go with total bridge replacement.
VDOT communication manager Kelly Hannon explained that the idea is that replacing the bridge will provide the maximum service life for travelers. “By pursuing a total replacement, residents will have a new bridge to serve generations of travelers on this critical secondary road in Richmond County,” she said.
Constructing a new bridge is currently estimated to cost $3.5 million but that could change once the design work is complete. And although VDOT said it’s accelerating the design and construction for this project, and “prioritizing this work ahead of other initiatives” “even on our most accelerated timeline, we anticipate it will require 18-24 months to design and build the new bridge,” said Hannon.
Rt. 620 still closed
About a dozen roads in the Northern Neck were closed as result of the June 11 storm. In addition to County Bridge Rd. the only route that hasn’t reopened to through traffic is Kissinger Spring Road in Northumberland County.
In that case, a privately-owned and maintained dam failed, which washed out the state-maintained road that crossed it. The private dam must be restored ahead of the state-maintained road, said Hannon.
