The waterworks operator is in many ways the unsung hero of any small town. He is the one that is tasked with operating, maintaining and monitoring the daily operation of the town’s water supply, as well as fixing the pipes when they burst. Up until this year, John Norris had been tasked with that responsibility, but had to step down due to his health. After giving him a send-off, Town Manager Patricia Lewis wasted no time in finding a replacement, and by last week’s meeting, Brian Saunders had flowed right into his new job, getting his official welcome from the Town Council.
“We have a new Waterworks Operator and Maintenance Technician, and he’s a real nice guy!” Mayor Terry Cosgrove stated. “The front of the building’s looking better already.”
Lewis also had plenty of praise for the new operator. “He is a pleasure to work with. He always has a smile on his face,” she chimed in. “He’s learning quickly and is already beautifying the town.”
Saunders hasn’t had to wait long to get to work either, as there was a small water break outside of Bridget’s Bouquets. With any luck, Saunders’ new job will be a little less hectic after the new water system is installed, owing to somewhat sturdier pipes.
The progress in the lead-up to the replacement for the town’s old pipes was also given a status update. Two weeks back, Charlie Reidlinger of Resource International paid a visit to Lewis’ office, informing her that the plans had been all but finished. Currently, the main focus is on easements. Once those are taken care of, the plans can be finalized and submitted to the USDA. According to Lewis, Reidlinger was hoping to break ground around July or August. To say that the Town Council and Mayor Cosgrove were excited is a massive understatement.
“We’re going to need a golden shovel for that one,” Cosgrove chimed in. The water system has been a project in the works since early 2018, clearing a major hurdle in December of 2019 when the income survey was completed. While much work remains, once this phase is done, things look like they’re going to speed up considerably.
