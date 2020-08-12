So the saga of the new water system for Montross continues. A story that has worked its way through the town since a few years ago, the Montross Town Manager Patricia Lewis has been working on bringing the water system for the town up to snuff, as in its current state, it repeatedly breaks during the winter, and in several cases, the current piping is of insufficient size to tend to the town’s needs.
Those that were here from the start will also recall that the town had been sending around income surveys last year, aiming to qualify for extra-low interest loans and grants in order to be better able to pay the $2 million estimated price tag. Eventually, the threshold was passed and the town became qualified.
It was during a report to the Montross Town Council that Lewis cited that the application had found its way at long last to Rural Development, but it seemed that there may be more information needed.
“They need additional information in order to create a Preliminary Engineering Report,” she indicated.
The matter of repairs to the current system have also become rather urgent thanks to these recent rains, as it turns out a section of drainpipe was collapsed, seemingly on purpose, resulting in three storm drains getting backed up with water on the main road through Montross whenever heavy rains arrive. To say this is a traffic hazard is a massive understatement, and several businesses have either nearly been or been flooded as the water was unable to drain properly. It’s a testament to the dedication of the folks from VDOT that they have had a pump at the ready for this situation.
One thing is for certain. While the new water system for Montross may still be a fair ways off, every day will get the town closer and closer to the moment that they have something new, and hopefully a lot less prone to water breaks in the winter.
