Warsaw hosted a market every Friday between May and October and has seen positive results that are driving the town to take it a step further.
“Shops in town informed us that they saw an uptick in revenue during market days, and several residents have called or emailed and thanked us for bringing a market,” stated town manager Joseph Quesenberry.
Hoping to grow and expand the market, the town has decided to give it a permanent place to call home.
Warsaw will build a market beside Relish and adjacent to the Town Park. It’s currently in the design and engineering phase, and Warsaw expects the proposed facility to include features such as a second-floor deck overlooking Main Street, lighting and water.
Warsaw will pay for it with a $200,000 grant that was recently awarded by the USDA’s Rural Development Program, and will cover the town’s required match with $50,000 of its American Rescue Plan funding.
The USDA grant is another feather in Warsaw’s cap, said Mayor Randy Phelps. “We can once again announce another grant received by our town, highlighting our success and helping to fund projects that will vastly improve the quality of life of our residents.”
