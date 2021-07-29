Warsaw received a $3000 assistance grant to take the first steps toward pursing housing rehabilitation grants for town residents.
Virginia’s Department of Housing and Community Development’s (DHCD) rehabilitation grants are intended to help low-to-moderate-income property owners bring their homes up to minimum housing standards.
If Warsaw is successful in securing the rehabilitation grants, homeowners whose need is assessed at $30,000 or less can qualify to have their houses rehabilitated. Those whose needs are assessed at over $30,000 can qualify for up to $75,000 to have their house demolished and rebuilt. And the grants won’t require any match from the town or the property owners.
However, applications score higher if the locality is investing in the project area. So as the town proceeds through the process, if its prospects look bright, town manager Joseph Quesenberry believes Warsaw Town Council will discuss making investments in some improvements.
The proposed project area consists of Woodland Heights Rd., Belleville Ln., St. John’s St., Hamilton Blvd. and parts of Rt 360. Warsaw is casting a wide net because DHCD requires 10 to 15 homes that have need and want to participate, and this bloc contains some of the oldest homes in town, according to Quesenberry.
Town staff also selected this area because DHCD likes to see housing projects next to downtown revitalization projects. And since we were fortunate to win best downtown revitalization for this year, we score pretty well on that, he explained.
Planning assistance grant and requirements
The purpose of the $3,000 assistance grant is to help the town prepare to apply for the $50,000 planning grant, which will be used to outline the project in depth. But to get to that point, DHCD requires a list of activities that must be completed by August 30.
The town must assemble a management team to outline a plan for the project, and it must hold two meetings. That team consists of the building inspector, town manager and staff, members of the Northern Neck PDC, Richmond County administrator and three residents in the project area. Their first meeting will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Town Hall.
Warsaw must hold a public meeting to give residents an overview of the project. That meeting is scheduled for Thursday Aug 5 at 5:30 p.m. at Town Hall.
Further, the town must conduct neighborhood surveys to generate data on eligibility, need, and demand. And a preliminary infrastructure assessment is required to assess conditions roads, water, sewer, telecommunications and other community needs in the proposed project area.
If all of those activities are completed and the required information is submitted to DHCD by the deadline, Warsaw will be considered for the planning grant.
Bringing residents along
“We do a good job of attracting and building new but we didn’t want to leave behind the folks that are here. We want to try to take care of both,” Quesenberry said explaining the motivation behind this pursuit.
When the town did its meal distribution program in the earlier days of the pandemic, Quesenberry said he had the chance to see and meet a lot of residents who are seniors living on a fixed income and have things around their home that needs to be fixed but they can’t afford it.
“Having that personal view really brought it into perspective that we need to try to do something if we can to help residents in this area,” he said.
