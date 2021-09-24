If all goes according to a preliminary plan, Warsaw will be adding 137 homes within town limits.
In October, the Warsaw Planning Commission and town council will hold public hearings about rezoning a 30-acre parcel that lies along Hamilton Blvd, Richmond Rd., Scott Town Rd. and the Rt. 3 bypass for a StyleCraft Homes subdivision.
Warsaw’s administration is suggesting that the property, which is currently zoned C-2 general commercial, be rezoned as R-12, residential office, a designation that allows 12 houses within an acre.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.