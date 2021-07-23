On August 1, the cigarette tax in Warsaw will jump from 25 cents to 40 cents a pack bringing the town’s rate in harmony with fellow members of the Chesapeake Bay Region Cigarette Tax Board.
Warsaw has run its own cigarette taxing system for over 15 years. But this month town council voted to join the cigarette board developed by the Northern Neck Planning District Commission (NNPDC).
That membership will cost five percent of Warsaw’s cigarette tax revenue. For the fiscal year that ended in June, Warsaw collected about $70,800 from cigarette taxes, an unexpected sum according to town manager Joseph Quesenberry. Over the past 5 years, revenues have stayed in the neighborhood of $50,000 a year, and the town has spent in the range of $3,000 - $6,000 on the tax stamps to put on the cigarette packs.
Quesenberry expects the town to nearly break even on the cost of its membership to the tax board compared to its costs of acquiring stamps, a task the NNPDC will now be responsible for.
Plus, the NNPDC is supposed to hire someone to travel throughout the member towns and counties to visit businesses and ensure they’re using the stamps and collecting the tax.
“That’s a big thing,” said Quesenberry, “Ever since Warsaw adopted a cigarette tax, to my knowledge, we’ve never had anyone go door to door to ensure that accountability. Having that makes me feel a little bit better because we want to ensure everyone is doing the same thing,” he explained.
“Although there isn’t a lot of work involved in the Warsaw’s current cigarette taxing system, the town staff is small and this is one task taken off their plate,” Quesenberry noted.
“So, I don’t see us expending a lot of funds without getting a return on it,” he said.
If things don’t work out, the terms to leave the cigarette board are very clear cut and so is the process of restarting the town’s independent taxing system. “Even if I and the current treasurer were gone, I don’t think it would be very difficult to get that back up and running,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.