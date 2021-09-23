All stories have a beginning, middle, and end. And in this case, this story is about the approaching end of the Montross Volunteer Rescue Squad, a non-profit organization that has serviced Montross and beyond since 1989. The MVRS directors had met several times in the past year attempting to arrive at a resolution for how to best handle its assets, from the building, the equipment inside, to the land it sits on. Eventually, its Board of Directors adopted a resolution of “unanimous written consent” back in June of this year, and made a presentation before Westmoreland County’s Board of Supervisors at their regular meeting last week.
Elizabeth Atkinson, a lawyer from the firm of Whiteford, Taylor, and Preston, made the presentation on behalf of the MVRS, going into detail on how everything had arrived to this point.
“As you all know, because of a lack of volunteers, it ceased making runs” Atkinson stated, “But has worked with the county in a very cooperative manner to transition rescue services, donating its vehicles, and allowing the use of the building at no extra cost while they continue to pay the building’s expenses.”
Before the MVRS dissolves, however, it plans to get all of its affairs in order, and make several donations, many of them to the County, such as the MVRS’s primary building, along with the furniture and fixtures therein, as well as some land plots, including one on the other side of the country, over in Kern County California, of all places. The Westmoreland Volunteer Fire Department, meanwhile, gets a donation to the tune of $500,000.
The donation to the fire department was a result of the will of Jeanette Goldman, who had left half her estate to the MVRS.
“In carrying out the wishes of the donor, we had to do what we could to figure out the donor’s intent, since we clearly can’t ask her,” Atkinson continued, “And we determined that would be the Fire Department.”
The other reason for this donation to the fire department, according to Atkinson, was that the fire department was instrumental in getting the Rescue Squad going in 1989. This included equipment such as the jaws of life, as well as training.
The MVRS also plans to memorialize its history with a monument to be put up at its property on Lyells Street. Any remaining funds, after debts and expenses are taken care of, will also head to Westmoreland County, but the funds can only be used for purchasing an ambulance, equipment for it, and/or capital improvements to the building, such as renovating the sleeping quarters.
Once its affairs are in order, the Board of Directors will be able to file articles of dissolution with the State Corporation Commission.
Once the MVRS had finished presenting its resolution, Board of Supervisors Chairman Darryl Fisher spoke up, giving a proverbial pat on the back towards the organization for a job well done.
“I’d like to take this opportunity on behalf of the citizens of Westmoreland County, whom you have served so well since 1989, to give you tremendous thanks,” Fisher stated, “We owe this organization a debt we could never repay. I want to give a heartfelt thanks, both to its Board of Directors, and its membership, for your services and contributions.
“I think sometimes citizens across this land take the tremendous sacrifices and effort you all have put in for granted,” Fisher continued, “And we would like to thank you and note that we are appreciative for how you have handled this transition.”
Once the Supervisors had given the go-ahead towards the WVRS’s directors, Ricky Landon, of the Westmoreland Volunteer Fire Department, also had a bit to add, noting “We had worked with the Montross Volunteer Rescue Squad from the start and to the end.”
“It’s been an honor to work with such a distinguished group of individuals,” Landon continued, “This couldn’t come at a better time for us, with the calls in the fire service today, and the money that it takes to keep it going. We should never forget our brothers and sisters.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.