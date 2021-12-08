Every year the Veterans of Foreign Wars and their Auxiliary host a Voice of Democracy contest. This year’s theme was “America, Where Do We Go from Here”.
On November 1st, a panel of judges with the local VFW Post #7167 and its auxiliary chose Shayla Ashton of Warsaw, VA as the 1st place winner. Shayla’s entry was then forwarded to the District Level for judging.
On November 27th, Robert G. Hayden with the VFW Post #7167 awarded Shayla with a $200 prize and Valerie P. Hayden of The VFW Auxiliary #7167 awarded Shayla with a prize of $100.00.
If Shayla’s entry makes it to the national level, she could win up to $30,000, which would be paid directly to the American college she would be attending. The VFW Post #7167 and its Auxiliary would like to wish Shayla good luck and hopes her entry makes it all the way.
