Jump Worm

There’s a worm crawling around in the state, and Virginia Cooperative Extension (VCE) is not only asking residents to be on the lookout but to report the invader if it’s spotted.

The unwelcomed visitor is a jumping worm. It’s also referred to as the Alabama jumper, crazy worm, Jersey wriggler, and snake worm. The worm’s names reflect the very active “escape behavior” they when exhibit when handled or disturbed, which includes thrashing movements and erratic jumping.